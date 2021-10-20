HelpSystems named gold medallist in 2021 SoftwareReviews Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant Report

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the sole sub-Saharan Africa distributor for HelpSystems, today announced that the latter’s Automate has been recognised as a gold medallist and leader in the 2021 Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant Report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment.

For the second consecutive year, HelpSystems ranked first in multiple categories, including usability and intuitiveness, ease of implementation and quality of features.

SoftwareReviews named Automate from HelpSystems a gold medallist as it received an 8.6/10 satisfaction score from end-users. Automate software ranked first in ease of implementation, quality of features, usability and intuitiveness, vendor support and ease of IT administration, resulting in 100% of users reporting they plan to renew.

Automate also secured the highest satisfaction scores, ranking first in a variety of areas for product features, including code-free programming, central deployment and unsupervised launch. Automate software also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +85, with the highest scores for enabling productivity (100%), enhancing performance (98%) and a respectful service experience (98%).

Additional Emotional Footprint metrics where Automate ranked high included 87% of users reporting the software is critical to their professional success and 88% indicating they love Automate. The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.

“We are thrilled to be recognised as a gold medallist because it reinforces from users that Automate is built for employee-driven, enterprise-wide automation and offers unparalleled value in the market,” commented Daniel Laun, Managing Director, HelpSystems. "This recognition is confirmation that Automate is enabling our customers to unlock powerful IT automation in their business.”

For further information, please contact Chris Anderson at tel (+27) 11 234 1560; fax (+27) 11 234 1387; e-mail chris@spi.co.za.

