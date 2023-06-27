Blue Turtle Technologies hosts exclusive event showcasing Quest's Hybrid Active Directory cyber resilience solution

Blue Turtle Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is pleased to announce its upcoming event featuring Quest's Hybrid Active Directory (AD) cyber resilience solution. The event will provide organisations with valuable insights into mitigating risk and protecting their hybrid AD environments using the renowned NIST Framework. Attendees can explore Quest's comprehensive suite of solutions, designed to fortify AD security and combat the evolving cyber threat landscape.

AD security stands as the cornerstone of organisations, making it an enticing target for cyber villains. The complexity and constantly changing nature of AD environments pose significant challenges, leaving organisations vulnerable to ransomware, insider threats and misconfigurations. In fact, a staggering 25 billion attacks on Azure AD accounts were reported in 2021 alone, emphasising the need for a robust AD cyber resiliency framework.

A layered defence approach is crucial for the modern business wanting to address today's advanced and evolving threats, covering every phase of the security attack life cycle. According to Blue Turtle, Quest's approach, rooted in the NIST Framework, offers a defence-in-depth strategy, enabling organisations to mitigate risk before, during and after an attack.

The hybrid AD cyber resiliency suite from Quest empowers organisations with the following capabilities:

Identifying indicators of exposure (IOEs) to prioritise potential attack paths and mitigate the most significant risks.

Protection of critical groups, Group Policy Object (GPO) settings and AD databases to prevent unauthorised changes and credential theft.

Real-time auditing, anomaly detection and alerting to detect indicators of compromise (IOCs).

Rapid threat response and information gathering to expedite investigations.

Efficient recovery from any attack, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations, data integrity and customer data.

"Quest's hybrid AD cyber resilience suite provides a complete and continuous AD cyber resilience life cycle," said Dintle Matsikane, Product Manager for Infrastructure and Cloud at Blue Turtle Technologies. "By leveraging the suite's defence-in-depth approach, organisations can effectively address the challenges posed by the dynamic cyber landscape and safeguard their hybrid AD environments."

During the event, Blue Turtle Technologies will showcase Quest’s AD Risk Assessment Suite, including SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise, Quest Change Auditor and On Demand Audit; Quest AD Risk Protection Suite, including AD Risk Assessment Suite and Quest GPOADmin; and the Quest Hybrid AD cyber resilience suite, including the AD Risk Protection Suite, Quest Recovery Manager Disaster Recovery Edition and On Demand Recovery.

"These solutions from Quest offer organisations the ability to assess, protect, detect, respond to and recover from cyber threats, providing enhanced security and resilience," added Matsikane. "We invite IT professionals and decision-makers to join us at this event to discover the immense potential of Quest's Hybrid AD cyber resilience suite and how it can empower their organisations."

The Blue Turtle Technologies event featuring Quest's Hybrid AD cyber resilience solution will be on 19 July 2023 at Courtyard Hotel. To learn more about the event and register, please visit https://blueturtle.co.za/2023/06/20/ad-modernization-and-cyber-resilience/.