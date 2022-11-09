eBook: Cloud security: Making cloud environments a safer place

Large enterprises are increasingly operating in a multicloud environment, either by choice or by chance. As a result, organisations, security teams and we – as security professionals – are on a continuous journey to develop multicloud security capabilities to enable businesses and effectively respond to the changing threat landscape.

In this book, we have, for the first time, a coming together of security leaders from Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and independent technical experts from SANS Institute who are sharing their perspectives on building cloud security capabilities as well as best practices for key cloud security pillars.

This book starts with a view on cloud-specific threats that can inform cloud security strategies. What follows is foundational information for key areas such as IAM, data security and visibility. But often, foundational information does not provide enough direction. People typically learn best when making mistakes and learning lessons the hard way. Knowing this, the contributors to this book convey these lessons in the form of various security anti-patterns that highlight important “not to do” items. Cases studies like these highlight cloud security weaknesses and what you can do to shore them up.

