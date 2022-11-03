City of Joburg promotes green tech with solar geysers

City Power is embracing green energy, teaming up with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to procure and roll out 15 000 solar water geysers to needy homes in Johannesburg.

With the partnership, the DMRE will supply the city with the first batch of 15 000 solar water geysers at no cost to the city.

In a statement issued yesterday, councillor Michael Sun, member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services, said City Power will develop criteria for the beneficiaries and prioritise orphanages, hospices, old age homes and animal shelters.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava and her team are crafting a blueprint to start rolling this out to the neediest homes in the city of gold, says Sun.

In addition, he notes the implementation of the solar geyser project creates an opportunity for DMRE to train City Power technicians, community-based electricians and SMMEs, and “ensure these opportunities will be offered to the communities where the solar water geysers will be installed”.

Moreover, City Power will soon launch a solar-powered high masts lighting programme in vulnerable areas that are prone to spurts of crime during load-shedding.

The solar high masts are expected to be rolled out in December and will also be fitted in areas where there is no provision for electricity.

The tenders for the solar-powered high masts lighting programme, as well as the fitment of solar panels at City Power Reuven headquarters, are currently being evaluated, Sun says.

“I am extremely proud of the progress made by City Power in proactively finding green energy solutions.

“We are determined to improve public lighting and safety in our communities. It’s under the veil of darkness that crime increases, so as a matter of urgency City Power will be rolling out solar-powered high mast lighting in crime-prone areas.

“Our first port-of-call will be Eldorado Park and areas like Soweto, Doornkop and Orange Farm, where Eskom is the main supplier of electricity and load-shedding plunges these vulnerable communities into the dark.

“We refuse to simply talk about embracing green energy solutions. This multiparty government does what it says and the good news doesn’t just end there.

“City Power has partnered with the Joburg Market to fit the market roofs with solar panels so it will move to green and renewable energy, and with the electricity saved there, we will feed back into the grid for areas in need.”