Security that never sleeps

As the festive season approaches, many businesses operate on skeleton staff or completely shut down. Unfortunately, the cyber risks facing businesses remain consistent, which begs the question: who is watching your security while you are away? Partnering with the right cyber security company can make all the difference.

“The Securicom team is capable of 24/7 security monitoring and response to ensure your cyber security landscape has the best possible protection,” says Richard Broeke, Managing Director at Securicom. “Key to this is our Managed Security service, which complements existing technology and managed services.”

Managed services are focused on the individual technology to ensure it is working optimally. This can create silos. Managed Security seamlessly integrates with existing technology to open up channels of communication so that the various solutions deployed can work better together. Additionally, it offers insight into the full technology landscape, which allows Securicom to identify and address any vulnerabilities or threats that might otherwise not have been detected.

“We aim to complement your existing cyber security as opposed to replacing it. We enhance the existing technology while adding an extra layer of protection at affordable pricing,” Broeke notes.

The threats facing businesses vary from industry, size and location. With 23 years of experience in the cyber security industry and clients of various sizes, from different industries and across the globe, Securicom can tailor its services to the specific needs of a business. The threat intelligence created by a skilled team and the international threat intelligence gathered from its international footprint help Securicom respond to and even anticipate the threats that businesses might face.

With the perfect combination of technology, skilled engineers and threat intelligence, the Securicom team can ensure the cyber security of a business is airtight, working efficiently and effectively. The 24/7 monitoring, immediate detection of threats and quick response to suspicious activity are key to ensuring businesses are kept safe at all times of the day, every day of the year.

“Cyber crime is ever changing and always present. The technology protecting businesses needs to be just as flexible and responsive. Security controls should be updated constantly to protect against new threats. The environment should be consistently monitored and every threat, potential or real, should be dealt with immediately to mitigate any harm,” Broeks explains.

“Securicom has a dedicated team who works year-round, at all times of the day, to adjust and respond to threats. We take a proactive approach to cyber security. We build security that never sleeps, that can easily adapt to the changes in the industry. We provide our clients with the peace of mind needed for them to focus on growing their businesses or enjoying a festive season with friends and family,” he concludes.

