Google’s Equiano cable lands on SA shores

Google’s Equaino submarine internet cable has landed on the South African shores.

Announced in 2019, the subsea cable is expected to be a massive job creation machine, driven by the expansion of the region’s digital economy and peripheral sectors.

The Equiano submarine internet cable was landed at Melkbosstrand north of Cape Town on Monday.

The cable starts in Western Europe and runs along the West Coast of Africa, between Portugal and SA, with branching units along the way that can be used to extend connectivity to additional African countries.



In a statement today, Equiano partner the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC) says its commitment to delivering a portfolio of wholesale services, based on strategic investment in subsea and terrestrial digital infrastructure, has been further demonstrated with the arrival in South Africa, on 8 August 2022, of Google’s Equiano cable.



WIOCC is a key partner in Equiano, landing the cable in Lagos, Nigeria, and owning a full fibre pair on the system.



Partnering in bringing Equiano to Africa is further reinforcing WIOCC's ability to support its clients in extending their reach and capability across Southern Africa, says the company.



In March, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, also announced it had acquired a fibre pair on the Equiano subsea cable.



Telkom unit Openserve is also a landing partner for the Equiano cable.



WIOCC group CEO Chris Wood comments: “Having invested multiple billions of rand to enhance our 16Tbps-ready, Optical Transport Network-enabled national hyperscale network infrastructure, we are extremely well positioned to provide businesses with access to fully upgradeable, quickly and easily scalable capacity throughout South Africa and into neighbouring countries, over one of the most future-proof networks in the country.”

As a fibre pair owner, WIOCC’s Equiano capacity is upgradable under its own control. WIOCC owns and manages its own Submarine Line Terminating Equipment, choosing to light and upgrade its capacity as it wishes to meet the needs and demands of its clients.

WIOCC’s Equiano capacity will be extended into a new Open Access Data Centres (OADC – a WIOCC Group company) facility currently undergoing fit-out in Rondebosch, Cape Town, where clients can interconnect with terrestrial infrastructure providers, cloud networks, partners, suppliers and other ecosystem members.

According to WIOCC, OADC has been extremely active in South Africa, where it recently announced it will have three new core data centres (DCs) – one in Johannesburg and two in Cape Town – live by the end of Q3 2022.

It says these three core DCs are integral to OADC’s core-to-edge, open-access DC offering, which currently includes another core DC, OADC Durban, and 25 (growing over the next nine months to over 100) up to 150kW OADC EDGE DCs offering colocation, rooftop access and high-speed network interconnectivity between facilities at up to 100Gbps and on multiple routes for diversity.

Wood adds: “Our investment in Equiano continues our long-standing policy of making strategic investments in subsea cables.

“We own almost a third of the 10Tbps EASSy system, which extends from South Africa along Africa’s eastern coastline to Djibouti and Port Sudan; we deliver more capacity than any other carrier on the WACS system, which links South Africa to western Europe and lands in many countries along the west coast of Africa; and we are a member of the 2Africa cable, which will bring another high-capacity connectivity option to Africa during 2023/24.”

Services available from WIOCC in South Africa include Carrier IP Transit, point-to-point national connectivity and high-performance Metro Connect, and open access colocation services in specific locations – through WIOCC Group company OADC.