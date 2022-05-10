Rubrik FORWARD coming up with a focus on cloud data security, ransomware resiliency

Rubrik FORWARD, the annual data security event for international IT and business leaders, partners and customers, gets under way this month with keynote speakers including Spike Lee, the renowned Director, Producer, Writer and actor whose body of work includes over 35 films that have earned him six Academy Award nominations and multiple awards. Suzette Kent, former US Federal CIO, and Wendi Whitmore, senior vice-president for Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, will be among the security experts on the agenda.

Rubrik FORWARD, to be staged as a hybrid event out of San Diego from 17-19 May, will feature keynotes, hands-on labs and workshops around securing the most valuable assets in organisations today – their data.

With 64 in-depth sessions led by global experts, delegates will discover the state of ransomware and broader cyber security, how to achieve business resilience, recovery of VM environments, best practice for cyber recovery, how to minimise cyber exposure, capabilities to enable security teams and how real-world customers are improving their data security postures.

Virtual sessions will be repeated and available on-demand to cater for international audiences in different time zones.

Werner Vorster, South Africa Country Manager at Rubrik, says: “Data protection, recovery and business resilience are top-of-mind issues for South African customers. We’re seeing exponential increases in the number of ransomware attacks, and time to recovery is becoming longer. Now more than ever before organisations need to stay on top of the latest threats, attack techniques and best practice. Rubrik FORWARD is structured to deliver all the practical insights and global best practice they need to assure data security and protection.”

Register now at https://forward.rubrik.com/?icid=2022-04-21_KIPOR5DNJT