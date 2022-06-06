Yena Ngidi takes on role of Kyocera Hardware Product Manager

Yena Ngidi, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Yena Ngidi to the position of Hardware Product Manager. Ngidi was previously at ICT distribution company Pinnacle, where he was the senior SADC external account manager. Prior to that, he was a key account manager at MiRO, a distributor of wireless, networking, VOIP, IOT and IP products. He also spent four years as a product manager at Nashua, after beginning his career in 2015 at Axizworkgroup in internal sales and logistics.

He has an Advanced Diploma in Marketing Management, a SAP CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Certificate, and is currently studying towards a BPhil Honours in Marketing Management.

“I would like to drive innovation and creativity when offering solutions to customers who are moving away from traditional office automation and embracing the era of digitisation,” Ngidi says. “This way we will future-proof ours and our customers' business and ensure consistent growth in the market.

“I am excited about joining Kyocera as I will be building product offerings with internal stakeholders and industry leaders. The adrenaline rush of bringing new product sets to life is hard to describe to anyone who has not had this experience.”

Kyocera has always championed innovative technology and, being a hardware product manager who is passionate about technology, Ngidi adds, it will allow him to explore and learn new things about customer needs, how he can fulfil them and how to turn the company’s vision for the product portfolio into a reality.

It was his role at Nashua that exposed Ngidi to the print and office automation industry, which he instantly gravitated towards. “My time there was the start of my career as a product manager,” he adds. “It challenged me and made me want to learn more about the industry, so I could construct competitive go-to-market strategies.”

With several successful marketing initiatives under his belt, Ngidi is organised and detail-oriented and has excellent communication, computer, analytical and problem-solving skills.

He spends his leisure time with his family, catching up on reading and listening to his favourite podcasts on technology and entrepreneurship. Additionally, he makes time to play indoor soccer in order to keep fit.