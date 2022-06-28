Video: Episode 4: APC and Stratus demo

In this video, Kevin Kolobe, Data Center Software Consultant (Sales/Pre-Sales) at Schneider Electric, and Albertus Weber, Consulting System Engineer at Stratus Technologies, do a deep dive on the features of the micro data centre components, like the smart UPS, the Stratus ftServer and the built-in features of the panel itself.

This demo shows the breadth and depth of how the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer deploys in locations where traditional data centres do not fit, such as factories or facilities running.

Click here to view video.