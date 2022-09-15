Indian-based AI firm CyborgIntell opens SA office

Bryan McLachlan, CyborgIntell managing director.

Indian-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up CyborgIntell has opened an office in South Africa.

Headed by Bryan McLachlan, who has over 30 years’ experience in financial services, CyborgIntell Africa says it will work closely with financial institutions and other enterprises to help them rapidly develop, deploy and operationalise AI applications at scale.

CyborgIntell was founded in 2018 in Bengaluru, India, by Suman Singh, Amit Kumar and Mohammed Nawas.

In a statement, it says the CyborgIntell platform addresses the key challenges companies face in the data science/machine learning lifecycle – from data selection and modelling, operationalising AI, to managing risk and governance.

“AI is a powerful and transformative technology, yet many companies across the world find it difficult to unlock its full potential. More than a third (36%) of organisations take more than 90 days to deploy data science machine learning (ML) projects, while the failure rate of such initiatives is estimated to be 85% across industries,” says McLachlan, CyborgIntell managing director.

“CyborgIntell has created a platform that enables enterprises to accelerate adoption of AI and ML by operationalising sophisticated ML models for effective data-driven decision-making, within two to four weeks, with transparency, explainability, governance and risk management. Our vision is to help African organisations extract the best returns from their investments in data science, AI and ML by automating the data science and machine learning lifecycle.”

According to the company, CyborgIntell reduces the time required to develop accurate, production-ready models to just a few hours without writing any code.

It points out the scalable AI platform can address a variety of use cases for every enterprise in various industries.

Furthermore, it enables organisations to interpret, explain and trust ML models. It understands, mitigates bias, and continuously improves performance, ensuring AI adoption, CyborgIntell adds.

McLachlan says: “We are excited to be investing in Africa with a view to democratising AI and helping organisations unleash their full power.”