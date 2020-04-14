WCape urges public to become digital citizens during lockdown

With the nation-wide lockdown under way, the Western Cape’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) has called on residents to use this time to learn new digital skills.

In a statement, DEDAT highlights it has a number of free digital skills training courses available online via the I-CAN Learn platform.

An initiative of DEDAT, I-CAN Learn was developed in partnership with IBM and Google, to provide free digital skills courses to the public at selected libraries and youth cafés across the Western Cape.

According to the department, I-CAN Learn training is a self-paced learning methodology using various video-based modules that provide insights into the various digital skills subjects.

These subjects include Internet basics, digital literacy essentials, digital marketing, introduction to coding and Web development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, data science and analytics.

“The lockdown is forcing many businesses in the Western Cape to adapt and move more of their operations online, almost overnight. If you are at home during the lockdown, and if you have Internet access, you can use this opportunity to gain new skills to help you get a new job, progress in your existing job, or start and grow your own business.

“Becoming a better digital citizen, and learning how to use the Internet and digital technology to add value to your daily life, the lives of your family members and your community in general will prove invaluable during this challenging time.”

To access I-CAN Learn, click here.