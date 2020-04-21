eBook: SYSPRO traceability

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with SYSPRO Cancel submit attach_file eBooks

Today, the manufacturing industry is truly global; American suppliers use factories in India that source raw materials from southern Africa. The supply chain for just one product or its parts or ingredients has become extremely complex. And with increased complexity comes the increased likelihood of a product recall.

At the least, faulty products or contaminated foods are an inconvenience for unlucky buyers. At worst, they cause injuries, illnesses and even deaths.

Recalls have the potential to damage brand reputations and affect bottom lines and share prices, costing millions – and in some cases billions – in litigation and fines. This eBook illustrates this problem with some examples and explores the concept of traceability.