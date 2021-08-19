Everything you need to know about privacy screens

Security measures like a good VPN, end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication are must-haves in today’s digital environment and can protect you while online. However, with open floor plans and the rise of remote and mobile working, “visual hacking” is posing a risk to your data. In fact, a study found 91% of visual hacking attempts were successful. But with control practices – like privacy screens – the risk can be mitigated.

What are they, and how do they work? Here’s everything you need to know about privacy screen protectors.

What is a privacy screen protector?

Privacy screens ensure you can work comfortably with confidential information wherever you are by narrowing the viewing angle on your device so on-screen data can only be seen clearly from directly in front of it.

How does a privacy screen protector work?

To protect your information, tiny vertical blinds on the surface of the privacy screen narrow the viewing angle so data is only visible directly in front of the device up to 30 degrees away from the centre of the screen either side. Onlookers will only see a dark unclear screen when attempting to view the information from a side angle.

Do you need one?

The fact is that 'shoulder-surfing' or 'visual hacking' is a threat to organisational data that is just as serious as any other, and not one to be ignored.

The threat of ‘visual hacking' is something we don't read too much about when it comes to data security. But it can prove to be a real problem, particularly if the content on your screen is revealing highly confidential business data that could compromise you with a client or competitor.

Being a remote worker and frequent traveller, it’s very easy to gain access, or just visibility, of industry information and data by hopping on a quick flight to Johannesburg or a lunch meeting with a customer. Privacy screens stop snoopers and mitigate your risk.

What to look out for when considering your purchase

Anti-glare and non-reflective

In its simplest form, anti-reflective reduces light reflections and invite light through to improve your visual acuity. Anti-glare non-reflective screen ensures you can work comfortably even in bright, high-glare environments

Blue light filter

No matter where you are working, you need to take care of your business data, assets and, most importantly, yourself! Visible light contains a range of wavelengths and energy. Blue light is the part of the visible light spectrum that contains the highest energy and is all around us. Further stimulation of blue light from notebooks, monitors and tablets throughout the day could disrupt our sleep patterns, which leads to fatigue, sleep deprivation and longer-term health issues.

Reversible screen

Shiny side ensures clarity for viewing inside, while a matt side will reduce glare for viewing outside or in a bright room.

Touch sensitive and compatible

Touch screen compatible to complement today’s touch enabled devices.

Final thoughts

The most obvious advantage of using a privacy screen protector is in the name – privacy. If possible, it would be best to avoid accessing sensitive information while in public.

Solving physical IT security challenges is just as critical as managing the complex digital ones that dominate most tech agendas. That’s why Targus has created the industry’s broadest and most affordable range of high-quality privacy screen solutions. The aim? To help you keep your business, your business – by effortlessly protecting what matters at every touchpoint, on any device, anywhere.





