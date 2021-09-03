GraniteWMS celebrates increasing international growth, new integrations

“The continued demand for our product in the medium-sized enterprise market is even more evident as we see container shipping prices skyrocket and supply chain systems are put under tremendous strain globally,” says Craig Collins, CEO of GraniteWMS.

GraniteWMS is a leading warehouse management system that offers a flexible and easy-to-use solution for end-to-end warehouse visibility and management. Over the past year we have implemented the Granite Warehouse Management System in over 35 new sites in multiple locations across the USA and South Africa.

In America, we are excited to now have active sites in New York, Miami, LA, San Francisco and Reno, while internationally we have sites in the UK, the UAE, Spain and the Caribbean. We also have a number of sites across South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is amazing to see our business growing from strength to strength, especially in this business environment,” said Collins. “We have a great team who have really pulled together and put their best effort in to produce some spectacular results.”

As part of the GraniteWMS continued growth strategy, we have been working closely with our business solution partners to set up a working integration with Sage Intacct.

Sage Intacct is one of the top-rated enterprise resource planning software for mid-sized businesses. It is a preferred financial management solution that allows for key business automation, management and growth, allowing for greater visibility into business performance.

The flexible nature of the Sage Intacct platform allows it to integrate with other services and provide advanced functionality. It is therefore a perfect solution to use in conjunction with GraniteWMS. The systems can be integrated seamlessly to give you a single end-to-end view of your business operations. The visibility of information available in Sage Intacct becomes a tangible view of the daily operations in your warehouse, with complete stock traceability and inventory transparency.

“We are excited to bring this new integration to Sage Intacct customers who would like to gain control of their warehouse management,” says Collins. “Sage Intacct is just the latest addition to GraniteWMS integration partners, which include Sage200, Sage300 and SAP BusinessOne, with more to come in the future as we continue to work with clients and listen to their integration needs.”