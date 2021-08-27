Huawei targets youth as nova series lands in SA

Huawei is extending its entry-level and mid-tier smartphone offerings in the local market with its new nova series.

According to Justin Sun, general manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group SA, this will address the socio-economic challenges driving demand for high-functioning phones at affordable price points.

During the hybrid launch yesterday, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Huawei nova 8 and Huawei nova Y60. The recommended selling prices are R10 999 and R3 099, respectively.

The devices will officially be available for purchase in SA from 1 September. However, pre-orders sales are currently open via the Huawei e-commerce store.

“We are committed to serving the needs of South African consumers across product segments,” says Sun. “Huawei’s new nova series is part of that commitment.

“The vision of the Huawei nova series is to offer a flagship-level experience at an affordable price. This series is aimed at young people who are willing to try new things. It’s about fashion, style and fun.”

Discussing the various Huawei products brought to market during the first half of this year, Sun says the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is one of the “most popular” flagship smartphones in SA. Huawei also launched a number of laptops, wearables and WiFi routers.

In terms of the routers, Sun claims Huawei is “absolutely number one” in this market. “Huawei is working hard to ensure our customers have the best quality product, and our results showed this.

“For HMS [Huawei Mobile Services] and our official app hosting and distribution platform, Huawei AppGallery, Huawei has massive growth in local applications.

“We have partners with other stores nation-wide where we provide HMS support daily and keep the applications for our customers updated. “We are also making sure the top apps have been integrated and fully tested.”

In SA, Sun indicates the Petal Search widget, the search engine for Huawei devices, has seen the highest amount of daily active users in the Middle East and Africa region.

The Huawei nova 8 comes in a ‘blush gold’ colour, featuring a curved design at both front and rear, and weighs 169g.

In terms of the picture quality, the smartphone has an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera system that has a 32MP high-res front camera, 64MP high-res main camera, and ultra-wide angle camera.

It also comes with 66W Huawei super-charge support, and can be charged to 60% in 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes.

The Huawei nova 8 goes on sale in SA on 1 September.

The Huawei nova Y60 is available in green and black, and features a slim fingerprint unlock key at the centre of its right side. Using the fingerprint unlock key, users can light up and unlock the display.

It has an AI triple camera, with a 13MP main camera that has an f/1.8 large aperture.

The nova Y60 comes with a 5 000mAh battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms. Coupled with the ultra-power saving mode, the Y60 can last longer, even when the battery level is low, says the company.

“Huawei’s latest nova series elevates the smartphone experience with a bold design, advanced camera capabilities and productivity-boosting features, which is just what Gen-Z need to fully enjoy the convenience and efficiency brought by technology,” states Sun.

