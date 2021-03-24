Huawei Mate 40 Pro in SA stores next month

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be available in SA stores on 1 April.

Huawei says following the global release, its new Mate 40 Pro will be available in SA from 1 April, with pre-orders currently open.

This comes after the Chinese device manufacturer earlier this month confirmed the local release of the long-awaited smartphone across all its operator channels.

According to Huawei, the 5G-enabled Mate 40 Pro features a horizon display, which curves at 88-degrees to allow for a borderless and futuristic viewing experience.

The device, which comes pre-installed with Huawei Mobile Services, joins other Huawei flagship devices that have been released to market with the smartphone maker’s native ecosystem.

The Mate 40 Pro is also pre-installed with Huawei AppGallery and the Petal Search widget, which is the search engine for Huawei devices. Local consumers can also install apps like Capitec, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Showmax, Bolt, Takealot, Superbalist and Zando from the Huawei AppGallery.

“Evolution along a smartphone line-up boils down to a never-ending commitment to innovation and delivering the very best to consumers, be it in terms of performance, design or even videography,” says the company.

Other features include the 5nm Kirin 9 000 flagship system on chip (SoC). “The Kirin 9 000 is steeped in Huawei’s leading innovations. It adopts a three-level power-efficiency architecture, with one big core, three middle cores and four small cores. The clock frequencies of the cores are as fast as 3.13GHz.

“The Kirin 9 000 includes a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU, the most powerful GPU yet in a Huawei mobile SoC, which means it can run games at higher frame rates and provide better picture quality to deliver a more immersive gaming experience.”

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be available in two colours – silver and black.