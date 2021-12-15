1 000 female entrepreneurs given chance to flourish

Adbot, a provider of online advertising solutions for small and medium enterprises, has partnered with Future Females to boost female-led small businesses.

According to a statement, female entrepreneurs face a myriad of challenges compared to their male counterparts, and research shows they’ve been disproportionately affected by the global pandemic.

While most businesses see a drop in sales at the start of the year, the reduced turnover could prove fatal to small businesses run by female entrepreneurs, particularly after two years of uncertain trade and economic downturn.

As a result, the Adbot and Future Females partnership aims to help 1 000 small businesses expand their reach to other markets in 2022, by providing access to online advertising to the value of R1 million.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Adbot, especially at this crucial time of year when we know entrepreneurs are facing challenges due to lack of time, and wanting to capitalise on the gift-giving period,” says Flora Fontes, Future Females’ head of marketing operations.

“This partnership allows us to support the entrepreneurs within the Future Females network by leveraging the user-friendly Adbot platform in order to bypass the somewhat complex world of Google Ads − making it easier for female entrepreneurs to create their ads, and increase their sales during this time of year, at no extra cost to themselves.”

Future Females is a movement to inspire more female entrepreneurs and better support their success.

According to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs, South Africa’s progress in encouraging entrepreneurship has been low compared to other countries. Locally, women account for only 19.4% of business owners.

The Adbot and Future Females statement notes the lack of growth of female entrepreneurship is due to numerous reasons, adding that even in the age of technology, women face barriers to one of the most accessible forms of marketing – online advertising.

“Big brands with big budgets often dominate the online advertising space. But smaller businesses can benefit enormously from harnessing the potential of online advertising. This is why partnerships with companies that understand the challenges faced by entrepreneurs are essential for stimulating business growth. Getting more people to your website immediately increases your access to market,” explains Adbot chief executive Michelle Geere.

“Our commitment is to help those businesses that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and economic downturn, which is why we’ve partnered with Future Females to give women entrepreneurs, like ourselves, an opportunity to flourish.”

Click here to apply.