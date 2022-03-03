Legal Interact announces rebranding and updated corporate website, positioning itself for global reach

Legal Interact, a leading legal technology company, announced today a rebrand to its visual identity and mission that reflects a deep dedication to client success, relationships and global market ambitions. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Legal Interact launched two new products, Matter Manager and Contract Manager, as well as an updated corporate website (www.legalinteract.com) focused on embodying their wish for clients to discover them in a simpler and logical way, just like their suite of legal technology solutions.

The move from a localised .co.za domain to .com further reflects the company’s vision to introduce their solutions to markets beyond South Africa. The rebrand solidifies the company’s stance as an industry leader offering legal technology innovations and unparalleled client service.

“Our vision is to become a leading global technological solution provider to both legal practices and commercial organisations,” said Raphael Segal, Director of Legal Interact, “and our mission is to provide technological solutions to address the pain points that we identify through our in-depth understanding of the broader legal industry. The rebrand is not just cosmetic – we’ve expanded our offering beyond that of law practices to address the requirements of in-house legal counsel and commercial requirements.”