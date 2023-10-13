Reddam House adds VR, metaverse to classroom mix

Reddam House has opted to use VR and the metaverse in classrooms.

Reddam House Helderfontein and Waterfall – local schools in the Inspired Education Group − are making virtual reality (VR) and metaverse-based learning available in classrooms.

The Inspired Education Group, the parent company of Reddam House, says that following a successful pilot in five international schools, the metaverse-based learning programme is being introduced to 17 other Reddam schools worldwide.

At Reddam House Helderfontein and Waterfall, VR headsets and the metaverse are being used to conduct science experiments, virtually experience iconic landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza and explore the inner workings of volcanoes.

“This is the beauty of being part of an international group of schools, where we share the best educational practices and enhance our own with a worldwide flavour,” comments Graham Bennetts, executive head of Reddam House Helderfontein.

Quinton Pascoe, executive head of Reddam House Waterfall, says the initiative reflects a forward-thinking approach to education.

“By integrating VR and metaverse tools into the classroom, our schools are creating immersive and interactive environments that can profoundly engage students, enabling them to explore subjects in new and innovative ways.

“This move not only caters to different learning styles but also provides a glimpse into the possibilities of education in the digital era.”

Inspired Education says VR and the metaverse enable deeper and more effective learning. It notes that when VR is combined with the metaverse, students gain access to activities that were previously beyond their reach.

“This approach motivates students, aligning with their digital native, gamified worlds, while instilling a profound love and fascination for learning,” comments Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired Schools Africa.