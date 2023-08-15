Strengthening SA businesses: The role of Mailprotector, MSPs in cyber security

South Africa ranks sixth worldwide for cyber crime.

The importance of robust cyber security measures cannot be overstated. With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, including ransomware attacks and data breaches, businesses around the world, including South Africa, are facing greater vulnerability than ever before. This press release delves into the pressing need for businesses to prioritise cyber security, particularly in South Africa, while also exploring the role of CyberHub managed service providers (MSPs) in mitigating these risks.

Growing threat landscape

Cyber attacks have become a relentless and pervasive threat to businesses of all sizes. Ransomware attacks, where cyber criminals encrypt sensitive data and demand a ransom for its release, have emerged as a particularly concerning trend. These attacks can paralyse an organisation's operations and lead to devastating financial and reputational losses. In addition to ransomware attacks, data breaches expose sensitive information, leading to legal liabilities, regulatory fines and erosion of customer trust.

South Africa's vulnerability

Startlingly, South Africa ranks sixth worldwide for cyber crime, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This ranking underscores the urgency for South African businesses to bolster their cyber security defences. As the digital landscape expands and reliance on technology deepens, businesses across industries must take proactive measures to safeguard their digital assets.

Updating software and choosing cyber security solutions

One critical step in fortifying cyber security is to regularly update software and systems. Outdated software often contains vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cyber criminals. However, the sheer variety of cyber security solutions on the market can be overwhelming. Selecting the right solutions for your business requires careful consideration.

Managed service providers: A strategic approach

To navigate the complex realm of cyber security, many businesses are turning to managed service providers (MSPs). MSPs offer end-to-end security services that encompass everything from risk assessment and threat detection to incident response and recovery. Partnering with an MSP allows businesses to leverage the expertise of seasoned professionals who are well-versed in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Mailprotector: A shield against cyber threats

One prominent player in the cyber security arena is Mailprotector. With its suite of advanced e-mail security solutions, Mailprotector helps businesses safeguard their communication channels from phishing attacks, malware and other e-mail-based threats. By providing robust e-mail filtering, encryption and archiving capabilities, Mailprotector offers a comprehensive defence against cyber criminals aiming to exploit e-mail vulnerabilities.

CyberHub's collaborative approach

CyberHub plays a pivotal role in assisting MSPs to effectively address cyber security challenges. By offering access to a curated selection of cyber security vendors, including Mailprotector, GoldPhish, OpenText (Webroot), Celerium, Easy NAC, Remediant and more, CyberHub empowers MSPs to tailor their security offerings to the unique needs of their clients. This collaborative approach enables MSPs to provide holistic and customised cyber security solutions that encompass various aspects of threat prevention and mitigation.

Building strong partnerships

At CyberHub, the focus extends beyond transactional interactions. The company is committed to building enduring relationships with its valued partners, fostering growth and mutual success. This approach ensures that MSPs have a dependable ally in their quest to fortify their clients' cyber security defences.

Assess your e-mail security today: Discover your vulnerability with Mailprotector’s Radar Tool.

A comprehensive e-mail security test that shows you weaknesses in your e-mail and recommends how to secure them. There's no need to download or install anything, and you can run a test on any device.