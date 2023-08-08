Top ICT tenders: SITA takes centre stage

SITA is the focal point of this week’s National Tender Bulletin, as it dominates with five of the 10 profiled tenders.

It’s an interesting week from National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with national government departments, Eskom and even an appearance from PostBank, which is working on securing a banking licence so it can relaunch as the country’s state-owned bank.

However, the State IT Agency (SITA) is this issue’s focal point, as it dominates with five of the 10 profiled tenders.

The rush of activity opens with requests for local area network (LAN) and wireless LAN infrastructure for the Western Cape Department of Health. This equipment is to be rolled out at various sites throughout the metro area of Cape Town.

The documentation reveals the LAN tender is a response to a need to urgently replace aged infrastructure, while the wireless LAN tender addresses increased demand for network connectivity following technology initiatives introduced by recent developments in healthcare.

In its third advertisement, SITA wants to acquire a mainframe dump and fault analysis tool for the Department of Defence (DOD). The contract includes maintenance and support, and will run for a period of three years. The solution is specific for z/OS systems in a mainframe environment and costing should be according to the sizing as set out in the specifications, says SITA.

This is followed by a request for the supply of McAfee licence renewals for the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) for 24 months. The GPAA uses the McAfee (aka Trellix) anti-virus information security suite of products for endpoint security and protection. SITA notes GPAA made the investment over years and the licences have been maintained.

In its final tender, SITA calls for support and maintenance of BMC Control software for its Numerus and Centurion data centres. The use of the BMC mainframe products is entrenched into the daily operations of these data centres, it says, and contributes significantly towards its ability to deliver efficient services and meet the SLA targets of the mainframe client base.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Eskom is calling for the provision of data management and a governance landscape over a period of 18 months. The scope of work requires the successful bidder to establish data governance and data ownership function; establish and ensure compliance of data regulations; implement the enterprise data architecture and data quality management disciplines; establish and drive the data culture programme across the organisation; establish required security controls; implement a data combined assurance framework to ensure business adoption and develop a plan to mature the data management across the organisation post the project.

Postbank wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement a comprehensive software-as-a-service portfolio, programme and project management system for a period of five years. The entity notes the South African Reserve Bank requires it to guarantee availability of its IT infrastructure with failover capabilities to operate as a fully-fledged bank.

The national Department of Transport is looking for a service provider or consultant to develop, implement, maintain and support a document management system for a period of 48 months. The aim of this project is to convert all manual processes to digital or automated processes.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation invites bids for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of an e-mail cyber security and resilience solution. The contract will run for five years with an option to extend for two years. The department notes this is part of its intention to improve its security posture, as it is required to be alert at all times and to have at its disposal an up-to-date and secure information system.

Eskom closes the issue with a request for information on specialised cyber security services. This is part of its strategy to develop in-house cyber security technical skills to execute a highly-technical cyber security programme. However, as cyber security skills are in high demand worldwide, the entity recognises that it may need to obtain such specialised skills from the market.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires supply and delivery of wireless LAN infrastructure equipment at various sites throughout the metro area.

Tender no: RFB 2787/2023

Information: Nonhle Mkhwsanazi, Tel: 043 700 8492, E-mail: Nonhle.Mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 August 2023

Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless, local area network, WiFi

Supply and delivery of LAN infrastructure equipment is also required at various Department of Health facilities in Cape Town.

Tender no: RFB 2783-2023

Information: Nonhle Mkhwsanazi, Tel: 043 700 8492, E-mail: Nonhle.Mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 August 2023

Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless, local area network, WiFi

Acquisition, maintenance and support of a mainframe dump and fault analysis tool is sought for the DOD for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2781-2023

Information: Leonah Mhlongo, Tel: 012 482 2899, E-mail: leonah.mhlongo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 August 2023

Tags: Hardware, software, mainframe, mainframe dump and fault analysis, fault analysis

Bids are invited for the supply of McAfee licence renewals to the Government Pensions Administration Agency for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFB 2782-2023

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012 482 2034, E-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 August 2023

Tags: Software, software licensing, security, anti-virus

SITA is advertising for support and maintenance of BMC Control software for its Numerus and Centurion data centres.

Tender no: RFB 2771/2023

Information: Nonhle Mkhwsanazi, Tel: 043 700 8492, E-mail: Nonhle.Mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 August 2023

Tags: Software, services, mainframe, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is calling for the provision of data management and governance landscape for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: MWP2110CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 September 2023

Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, data management, governance

Postbank

The entity wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement a comprehensive software-as-a-service portfolio, programme and project management system (project management tool) for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP 01/08/2023

Information: Fhatuwani Matshili, Tel: 066 269 2207, E-mail: Fhatuwani.Matshili@postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 5 September 2023

Tags: Software, services, software-as-a-service, project management

Department of Transport

The national department is looking for a service provider or consultant to develop, implement, maintain and support a document management system for a period of 48 months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 August

Tender no: DOT/17/2023/CS

Information: Tyron Mkhari, Tel: 012 309 3011, E-mail: mkharit@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 August 2023

Tags: Software, services, professional services, consultant, document management, support and maintenance

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

DIRCO requires a service provider to design, implement, maintain and support an e-mail cyber security and resilience solution for a period of five years, with an option to extend for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 August – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: DIRCO02/2023-2024

Information: N Seema, Tel: 012 351 1000, E-mail: seeman@dirco.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2023

Tags: Software, security, cyber security, resilience, e-mail, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Eskom

The utility is looking for information on specialised cyber security services.

Tender no: MWP2117TX

Information: Refilwe Molapo, Tel: 017 615 2168, E-mail: MolapoRL@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 5 September 2023

Tags: Software, services, security, cyber security, skills, professional services