Pure Storage expands Pure//E family, enabling customers to choose flash for any workload

Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the expansion of its disk replacement-focused Pure//E family of products with the all-new FlashArray//E.

Delivering on the promise to relieve customers from the constraints of disk, FlashArray//E will expand customers’ options to tackle data growth down to 1PB without the need for frustrating offline archives or expanding expensive disk systems. Earlier this year, Pure Storage launched FlashBlade//E, a scale-out unstructured data repository built to support unified file and object workloads. Today, the launch of FlashArray//E extends the Pure//E family to support unified block and file while providing seamless capacity scaled up to 4PB.

FlashArray//E will enable customers to benefit from an 80% reduction in power and space, 60% lower operational costs and 85% less e-waste compared to disk. With the same phenomenal pricing, operational and energy-saving benefits as FlashBlade//E, there’s a Pure//E family model for all enterprises – no matter the protocol.

Industry significance:

Data continues to grow at a monumental rate. This is unsustainable for large-capacity, price-sensitive workloads leveraging legacy and disk-based storage solutions that are ill-equipped to manage growing demand while maintaining competitive cost structures, reducing data centre space and eliminating inefficient power usage.

To deal with the limitations and expense of disk growth, while enterprises have found short-term solutions to manage the limitations and expense of disk, including taking data offline to be archived on systems that take up to several days to get back, temporary fixes significantly slow the pace of the business.

FlashArray//E provides an industry-leading and cost-effective solution to disk that effectively tackles the global growth of unstructured data without compromising performance.

News highlights:

FlashArray//E enables customers to finally say goodbye to the last hard disk drives in their data centre by delivering the simplicity and efficiency of flash for all file and block data repositories. Benefits include:

Disk economics at any scale: With FlashArray//E, the Pure//E family expands support capacity down to 1PB (previously from 4PB). With a continued offering under $0.20 per GB with three years of support, Pure//E delivers an always-available data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency (five times less energy than HDD).

Choice of purchasing models: In addition to traditional purchase, customers can deploy FlashArray//E and FlashBlade//E through either a new //UDR service tier of Pure’s Evergreen//One Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) subscription or through Evergreen//Flex. Evergreen//One is an SLA-driven STaaS offering that provides pay-as-you-go economics and a cloud experience with the control of on-premises deployment. Evergreen//Flex provides customers with the ability to own their storage arrays while still taking advantage of consumption economics based on asset utilisation.

Industry’s largest flash drives: FlashArray//E will include the upcoming release of the industry’s largest 75TB QLC DirectFlash Modules with built-in non-volatile RAM (DFMDs). Pure Storage anticipates DirectFlash to target 300TB Flash modules by 2026. Customers will see unmatched savings in power and space, providing 20 times the reliability that DirectFlash supplies and driving over four times more energy efficiency compared to competing all-flash arrays.

Continuous innovation, without extra cost or disruption: Through Pure’s Evergreen architecture and subscription, customers can continuously access new FlashArray data services at no additional cost, released monthly. Pure’s always-improving feature set ensures customers continue to receive more value and capability without disruption.

Executive insight: