BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
IOT
  • Home
  • /
  • IOT
  • /
  • White paper: The internet changed everything… with AI: everything must change

White paper: The internet changed everything… with AI: everything must change

Issued by Open Text
Johannesburg, 01 Dec 2023
More content from Open Text Press Office
Smarter IT service management.
Smarter IT service management.

Platform shift happens. And it is happening again.

Exponential growth in technology has spurred surprising and sudden change. We have reached a critical mass in global connectivity, with over five billion people connected to an internet of clouds.

Computing power is extremely available and extremely cost-effective. Large data sets have emerged as a result. We are seeing a flood of new algorithms, new models and new products.

Please download below.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.