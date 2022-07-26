World Data Lab to develop data science metaversity in Africarare

The Ubuntuland Central Kraal.

Austria-based World Data Lab (WDL) has become the latest company to buy land in Ubuntuland, a virtual village in Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse.

WDL is a data enterprise that produces credible estimates for spending and demography using data analytics. It tracks the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, helping provide insights for countries and organisations.

As the physical world migrates to the virtual world, WDL says it has long-term plans to use the power of data science to improve the quality of life for people in Africa by partnering with private and public sector players and raising awareness around key impact topics.

The company has acquired a village in Ubuntuland, on which it will establish its presence and connect to other organisations. In addition, the company is opening a physical office in Kenya, with ambitious growth plans on the continent.

Africarare was developed by Johannesburg-based innovation company Mann Made. It is a 3D virtual reality immersive hub. It houses a metaverse marketplace that showcases African art, and provides a platform for businesses and artists to display their offerings.

The virtual world, according to the company, is highly sought-after by companies and individuals wishing to enter the metaverse. WDL joins MTN, Saatchi Abel and other organisations that have bought into Ubuntuland.

The currency used in Ubuntuland is the $UBUNTU token, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Everything in Africarare can be bought, sold or traded using $UBUNTU tokens, including buying, developing, selling or renting plots or villages in Ubuntuland, and the in-world purchases of digital goods and services.

“With our entry into Africarare, we are taking our mission of 'making everyone count' to the next level, by being one of the pioneering companies in the digital realm of the metaverse,” says Dr Homi Kharas, co-founder and chief data officer of World Data Lab.

“WDL’s team is excited to work together with Mic [Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare] and his outstanding team on democratising access to data insights on the continent in the most interactive and impactful way.”

WDL’s first Ubuntuland-based projects currently under construction are:

Developing a data science ‘metaversity’ with data insights and visualisation for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa through interactive tools and gamification.

Opening a Consumer Insights hub for organisations looking to establish or expand their footprint in the fast-growing African market.

Providing metaverse addressable market statistics and an analytics board.

WDL provides demographic forecasts for organisations such as L'Oréal, Danone, McKinsey, Deloitte and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We are thrilled that World Data Lab is moving into Africarare,” says Mann. “The work done by this visionary team is vital to human progress and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that will make a difference for all Africans.”