Cyber Retaliator Solutions to unveil new all-in-one service bundle at ITWeb Security Summit, tailored for SMEs, as rampant breaches spur demand for better data security

Cyber Retaliator Solutions, distributor of world-leading cyber security tools and solutions, today announced the introduction of SMBsecure. The new all-in-one service bundle will become available from 1 June 2022 as a fully managed service with distinct advantages and benefits for any small and mid-sized business seeking to improve its data security posture in South Africa and across the continent.

The company recognised the need to earnestly assist sole proprietors and smaller businesses grappling with critical gaps in their data security layers following months of market intelligence gathered from its network of channel partners servicing varied clients. A critical first line of defence for many SMEs lies at the device and human layer. Having the right solutions in place can greatly strengthen protection against a security breach on PCs and mobiles that become lost, stolen, unaccounted for or if an employee becomes unauthorised.

By leveraging key technology partnerships, CRS brings to market a solution that is tailored and aligned to the critical needs of the SME customer. This comes on the back of some recent data breaches affecting South African citizens and the updated research by Surfshark now ranking South Africa as the sixth country worldwide most affected by cyber crimes. This is compounded by the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) being in full force, making it a legal business requirement for organisations of any size to apply strict security safeguards for any personal data it processes and holds in its custody. The law also compels the responsible party to report any breach of such data to the regulator.

SMBsecure will cover the encryption of the data on the PC and mobile device and provide smart PDF-based encryption for e-mails sent using the Microsoft Outlook client on Windows PC (for any e-mail address), just like the password-encrypted PDFs one receives from the big banks today. It also includes smartphone and tablet data protection, phishing defence gearing and, importantly, the ongoing cyber and security awareness training to bolster the human firewall.

“We see investments being made in the basics like anti-virus and backups, but to elevate the security of the data, businesses – especially smaller ones – ought to be doing more in the wake of daily targeting (by bad actors) of small business owners and their employees that aims to defraud them of their hard-earned money or, worse, their customers,” says Dylan Nel, Head of Vendor Engagement at Cyber Retaliator Solutions.

We aim to make it practical, effective and affordable for the small business owner to accomplish this with the new SMBsecure All-in-One bundle. It will be fully managed by our network of nationwide managed service providers (MSPs) so it will be easy to implement, quick to adopt and delivered with robust technical backing. We can do many advanced things to secure systems and networks, and our partners are doing so for many enterprise customers; however, SMBsecure is streamlined and tailored for the smaller business so it will do it simply with the core needs in mind, adds Nel.

“We applaud this initiative from CRS,” says Amit Parbhucharan, Beachhead’s GM for the EMEA region and the first vendor to support SMBsecure by incorporating its BeachheadSecure patented MSP platform into the service bundle. “What better way to help advance the data security posture of SMEs. This all-in-one service bundle doesn’t pay lip service to addressing security gaps, but strives to add real value with a quick return on investment (ROI) for the business owners purchasing it”

Priced for a special introductory offer at under R80 (srp) excluding VAT, this all-in-one and fully managed service is not only affordable, but is sure to gain the interest of many small and medium business owners with its practical approach to securing the data effectively. The solution is being showcased live at the CRS display stand (Booth 09) at the ITWeb Security Summit from 31 May to 2 June 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Parbhucharan goes on to say: “With SMBsecure, the MSP can offer small businesses powerful and simple-to-orchestrate security measures to extend the current portfolio with security-focused services. The BeachheadSecure platform, which underpins the SMBsecure bundle, will allow the provider to remotely (and automatically) encrypt, protect and/or easily quarantine access to data on a range of user-devices for customers whenever they become lost, stolen or are otherwise compromised or unaccounted for. Additionally, with SMBsecure incorporating BeachheadSecure tech, it provides for the complete inventory, monitoring, alerting and incident reporting capabilities required to ensure data on (or accessible from) any client devices remain effectively secured – and with one-button built-in documentation, can prove it as well.”

To learn more about the SMBsecure All-in-One service bundle or to apply to become a service provider, contact Dylan Nel on (+27) 72 266 2599 or send an e-mail the CRS channel team at CRSCyberSales@cyberretaliatorsolutions.com.

