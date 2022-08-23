Hawks raid ZA Square premises over R225m dodgy IT tender

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team has conducted a search and seizure operation at the premises of three former employees of the Office of the Chief Justice accused of impropriety on a R225 million IT contract.

The Hawks today announced the raid on the premises of the suspects around Pretoria and Kempton Park.

The move follows a recent outcry by various organisations that demanded suspension of the contract, and a thorough probe into the role played by ZA Square directors Casper Coetzer, Nathi Mncube and Yvonne van Niekerk, who are all former staffers of the Office of the Chief Justice.

In a statement, the Hawks say at the heart of the probe are allegations that the trio set themselves up to benefit from a R225 million IT contract awarded to business information services provider Thomson Reuters.

“The contract in question relates to the national rollout of the digital electronic case management and litigation system which was initiated at the high courts in Johannesburg and Pretoria to allow for virtual hearings,” reads the statement.

It adds: “The trio, which includes a former chief financial officer, former spokesperson and former case management director, are said to have been instrumental in setting up the six-year contract which started during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“After the contract was in place, they resigned and became directors of ZA Square Consulting, which subcontracted to the main service provider. They reportedly stood to gain about R67 million through this deal.”



According to the police statement, the Office of the Chief Justice reported the matter to the Hawks, hence the search and seizure operation in order to obtain documentary and electronic evidence.



“The preferred charges would be that of fraud, corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act. No arrests have been made as yet as investigation continue.”