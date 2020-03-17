COVID-19: Saucecode makes remote monitoring tool available for free

Covid-19 pandemic has made remote working an imperative for many companies, but if not managed properly it could negatively affect productivity.

To help businesses remain open while controlling the spread of the virus, local software developer Saucecode is making its remote monitoring and management tool Tistro available for free.

Tistro is an agent-based tool that lets managers measure the work that employees are doing at any time.

As over 100 countries are reporting new infections, the best defence against the virus seems to be isolating affected regions to prevent its spread. Countries with confirmed outbreaks are banning public gatherings, and those with few or no locally-transmitted cases are urged to limit opportunities for the virus to spread by doing the same.

Graham Fry, MD of Saucecode, says more organisations could let their employees work from home if they had the means to effectively monitor and manage their productivity.

“Letting employees work from home can actually improve productivity and efficiency if it’s done right,” he points out.

Tistro goes beyond monitoring when employees are logged into work systems by measuring the actual work being done and at the same time protecting individual privacy.

Saucecode is making free use licences available for the next three months so that companies can let their employees work from home while the Covid-19 pandemic plays out.

“Any organisation with 20 or more user licences can now sign up for the next three months, at zero licene cost,” Fry says.

The offer is valid until 30 June. On that day, companies can simply stop using the product with no other implications; or they can switch to the commercially-available subscription model if they find the value the product offers beneficial.

Business and operations manager Brian Little says the cloud-based Tistro system takes about an hour to set up. Once the company's secure virtual server has been created, they can download agents for their remote workers to install.

"This will take each user about three minutes, and managers will be able to start monitoring and managing their users immediately.”

Reports and analytics are also included in the free offer, Little adds.

Learn more about Saucecode’s free offer at www.saucecode.tech/campaign