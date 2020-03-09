White paper: Eight ways legacy ERP harms businesses

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with NetSuite Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

When was the last time you upgraded your ERP system? Not just patched, fixed or tinkered with it – but implemented a substantive upgrade that enabled real business innovation, generated excitement and unleashed a wave of ideas and productivity from your users? You know – the same kinds of enthusiasm that greets Web or iPhone apps like Instagram, Spotify, Netflix, etc?

If you’re like your peers, then the answer is “not in recent memory”. In fact, according to Forrester: “Approximately half of ERP customers are on releases that are two versions behind the current release, which may be four years old or more.”

In today’s fast-moving environment, that may as well be in the Stone Age. More than likely, your ERP was designed in an era where fax machines were still relevant, channels were slowly grown over time, and going global meant owning expensive global infrastructure to support growth. This white paper will explore the ways in which legacy ERP harms business.