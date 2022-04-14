PC maker Asus opens full-service online store in SA

Taiwanese multinational PC maker Asus has unveiled its e-commerce store in SA, following a month-long trial period.

The company, which has been operating in SA since 2012, says the online store gives local consumers access to its products, including notebooks across commercial, consumer and gaming ranges, as well as accessories, chargers and apparel.

During the soft phase launch, the online platform attracted over 3 000 sign-ups, it notes.

Asus adds the local e-store’s pricing aligns with other retailers and e-tailers, with standard retail prices across the range of products.

“The Asus Store works on a 2-in-1 website module, which allows us to get better insight on our customers and what they are currently looking for,” says Jessica Burnett, e-commerce solution manager at Asus South Africa.

“At Asus, we strive for purpose-driven innovation and the customer experience through our online store is the latest example of that − ensuring customers have access to all Asus and Republic of Gamers laptops in one place.”

The local e-commerce market has experienced explosive growth over the course of the last two years, as consumers became comfortable with buying online.

Asus believes the online offering adds “much-needed” value to the overall digital buying journey for end-users.

It says the online store accepts debit and credit cards, and is protected through online payment gateway PayFast.

The e-commerce store also features monthly credit options serviced by credit provider Mobicred for consumers that don’t have enough cash up-front, it states.

“Customers can also have peace of mind that the online shopping journey is completely COVID-compliant, with contactless payments and socially-distanced deliveries.”