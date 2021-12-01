Speed up your work with hands-free scanning device

Find it troublesome to hold a scanning device all the time? Here is a powerful PDA to free your hands and speed up your work – Urovo wearable 2D scanning Ring SR5600. As the latest upgraded version, SR5600 is so light in weight and compact in size that it's indeed a ring scanner.

With multiple strong functions, it's like a ring-sized powerhouse that has a long-lasting 800mAh large-capacity removable battery, a quick pairing mode to connect Bluetooth in one simple NFC touch and a megapixel laser sight scanning engine. Moreover, its industrial wearable solution unlocks various possibilities for you to wear it as you like!

New Urovo SR5600 is small, smart and frees up your hands.

Supports finger wear and glove wear, easily liberate your hands, so that both hands can do more things; work efficiency is doubled. Urovo can also provide enterprises with a full set of industrial wearable solutions.

Ultra-fast scanning. Outstanding performance

The megapixel laser aiming scan engine can quickly decode 1D and 2D code. Whether it is defaced, distorted or screen code, it can be captured in one go, and its performance is compared to professional PDA devices.

Fast connecting and easy pairing

The Bluetooth dual-mode solution supports BLE low energy Bluetooth and classic Bluetooth; it also supports a variety of quick pairing methods including the “default Bluetooth list” mode, “code-scanning pairing” mode and “NFC connecting” mode.

Durable power, long-lasting battery life

The Urovo SR5600 Ring Scanner supports continuous uninterrupted work for four hours. It has a built-in 800mAh large-capacity removable lithium battery which has a standby function of more than 24 hours.

Urovo SR5600 specifications:

Processor:

High performance 1.2GHz processor

Waterproof grade:

IP65

Button:

Scanning key x 1

Power key(reset key) x1

Battery:

Removable 3.8V/800mAh polymer lithium battery

Continuous working duration: 4hr

Charging time: Less than 3hr

Storage:

Nor Flash 8MP

Interface:

Pogo pin(4pin)

Prompt:

Vibration

Buzzer

3-colour indicator LED

Scanning:

2D/White fill-in light/Aiming by cross-laser

Decoding range: 5~40cm

Decoding speed: within 100ms

DT50Q/ Enterprise Smart Mobile Computer. 5.7-inch Bezel-less display/ IP67/ Android 9.0/ Quick charge.

China’s first PDA device with high occupation screen ratio is a high-end assistant for your logistics and warehouse management.

Fingerprint version: FBI PIV and FBI Mobile ID FAP20 certificates captures high-quality fingerprint images, distinguishes fake fingerprints made from various materials assuring highest security.

Ultimate performance: Octa-core extreme speed CPU delivers ultimate performance with low power consumption.

5.7inch giant screen: High sensitivity and ultra-brightness screen, and crystal sunlight visible experience.

Precise bar code decoding: Embedded market-leading scan engine, auto-correct, damage/distorted bar code decoding.

Various specific accessories: Flexible accessories available. Simpler, easier, and sharper.

Free MDM: Agent management platform is a platform designed for agents to manage equipment, which provides a one-stop solution for equipment management, application management and business tenant management.

MDM system overview: Agent management platform is provided for direct agent to use. Agents can invite their customers to register accounts for their application issuance and device management. Agents can upload applications and can be found in the U-store without being subject to internal revives by the Uhome platform. Its main function includes application management, management of devices by batch, equipment monitor and account management.



Urovo DT50Q Mobile Computer specifications

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Android 9.0 (Pie) Scanning: 1D/2D imager

1D/2D imager Camera: Front: Front-5MP front camera

Rear-13MP auto-focus colour rear camera with flash

Front-5MP front camera CPU: Octa-core 1.8GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636)

Octa-core 1.8GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) IP rating: IP67 Waterproof

IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth: BT5.0 + BR/EDR + BLE

BT5.0 + BR/EDR + BLE Interactive sensor: Acceleration sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, 3-axis geometric sensor, fingerprint sensor

Acceleration sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, 3-axis geometric sensor, fingerprint sensor Memory: RAM: 4GB, ROM:64GB

RAM: 6GB, ROM: 128GB(Optional)

RAM: 4GB, ROM:64GB Drop resistance: MIL 1.5M drop

MIL 1.5M drop Camera: 13 Megapixel camera

13 Megapixel camera Battery: QC4.0 ready

QC4.0 ready Partner Connect: Simplify your device management

Simplify your device management DT50 is always ready by meeting the latest QC 4.0 requirement. It charges from empty to 50% in barely 30 minutes and thus achieves unprecedented duty cycle.

Touch panel: Ultra-sensitive capacitive touch panel, works with gloves and wet fingers; corning Gorilla Glass; Multi-touch

Ultra-sensitive capacitive touch panel, works with gloves and wet fingers; corning Gorilla Glass; Multi-touch Notification: LED, speaker, vibrator

Optional accessories:

Urovo U2 Mobile Rugged Wearable Computer Android 10

Hands-free design allows you to use your hands for other tasks

The Urovo U2 pairs with the Urovo SR5600 Ring Scanner to free up your hands. It has an ergonomic wearable design that is small and sleek. Faster operating speed, allowing you to improve work efficiency.

Clear picture and sensitive touch controls

The 4.0-inch industrial grade capacitive display provides a detailed viewing experience. The highly sensitive touchscreen supports multi-touch, glove mode and wet hands.

Multi-network signal. Real-time data transmission

The Urovo U2 serves as a Bluetooth PDA with support of a global 4G network and Bluetooth connection, which offers a faster operation experience. Multiple data transmission methods are supported via dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth, providing reliable data transmission in almost any circumstance.

Rugged and durable

Utilised industrial grade raw materials, the U2 wearable mobile computer adapts IP65 industrial protection grade standards and with a drop-resistance of up to 1.5 metres, which remains operative in strict and harsh work environments.

Large battery capacity. Low power consumption

Installed with a removable lithium battery that costs low power consumption, the U2 wearable mobile computer can extend battery life. The U2 comes with a specially designed magnetic port, making charging and data transmission more convenient and enabling prolonged periods of continued use.

Multiple application scenarios and functionality expansion

With BLE (low-energy Bluetooth), you can connect multiple peripherals by Bluetooth (Urovo SR5600, Bluetooth headphones, printer, RFID reader, etc), and expands its different usage under different scenarios.

Urovo U2 Wearable Computer specifications:

Processor: Quad-core 2.0Ghz

O.S: Android 10

Memory: RAM: 2GB / ROM: 16GB

Display: 4.0” 800x480

Touch Screen: Ultra-sensitive / Support multi-touch / Glove mode and wet hands

Dimension: 118x91x18 mm

Weight: 275g

Battery: 3.7V 2 600mAh

Audio: Microphone and speaker

Scanning: Support 1D/2D and Bluetooth scanning ring

Camera: 8MP auto-focus with flash

Button: power button, menu button, home button, back button, F1 button, F2 button

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 / BR/EDR / BLE

WiFi: 2.4G/5G / IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

WAN: 4G/3G/2G

Positioning: GPS, A-GPS / BEIDOU, GLONASS/ Galileo

Sealing: IP65 / 5ft/1.5m drop

Environment: Operating: -10~+50℃ / Storage: -40~+70 ℃



