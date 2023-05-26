BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
VIDEO: NTT and Hirschmann Automotive - together we do great things

Helping solve manufacturing problems from anywhere.
Johannesburg, 26 May 2023
Together with NTT, the automotive supplier Hirschmann Automotive has developed and implemented an innovative augmented reality solution in combination with collaboration tools from Cisco.

The approach enables the modernisation and digitalisation of maintenance and simplifies internal location-independent cooperation, which saves costs and increases efficiency.

