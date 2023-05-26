VIDEO: NTT and Hirschmann Automotive - together we do great things
Helping solve manufacturing problems from anywhere.
Read time 0min 20sec
Comments (0)
Together with NTT, the automotive supplier Hirschmann Automotive has developed and implemented an innovative augmented reality solution in combination with collaboration tools from Cisco.
The approach enables the modernisation and digitalisation of maintenance and simplifies internal location-independent cooperation, which saves costs and increases efficiency.
Click here for more details.