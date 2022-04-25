Local speaker line-up confirmed for Freshworks Global Jam JHB

Customer experience (CX) and IT service management specialist, Freshworks, has announced the local line-up of speakers for its Global Jam event in Johannesburg.

The exclusive half-day event will be held on 5 May, from 3pm till 9pm, at The Venue – Green Park, Sandton. It is part of a series of global events for CX, IT, sales and marketing professionals, focusing on tech innovation that drives customer and employee service excellence.

Attendees will learn about 'effortless customer service' and hear case studies from the most innovative CX organisations.

Confirmed local speakers include:

Lucas Herrick, head of Digital Assets at Purple Group

Lettitia Findlay, head of marketing, communication and customer experience at City Property Administration

Michele Du Rand, systems innovation manager at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), part of the ADvTECH Group.

Yadhir Maharaj, customer service centre manager at RCL Foods.

The agenda will feature keynotes, tech and customer spotlights, trends panel discussions, followed by a cocktail reception and musical entertainment

Click on this link to find out more and to register for this exclusive event.