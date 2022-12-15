SA, Italy unite to advance computational research

Professor Francesco Petruccione, director of the NITheCS, and ICTP director professor Atish Dabholkar sign the MOU agreement.

South Africa is looking to advance basic and computational science development in the country, says higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

This, after SA’s National Institute of Theoretical Physics (NITheCS) and Italy’s Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) signed a memorandum of understating (MOU) on the sidelines of the recently-held World Science Forum in Cape Town.

Computational science, also known as scientific computing or scientific computation, is described as the use of computers to understand and solve science and engineering problems.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) says the agreement will see the institutes work together on a range of initiatives, including the development of theoretical and computational research and education in SA, as well as the exchange of scientists and students between the countries.

In a statement, the DSI says professor Francesco Petruccione, director of the NITheCS, signed the agreement together with professor Atish Dabholkar, ICTP director, in the presence of Nzimande.

“The partnership will not only provide important support for basic science in South Africa, but also serve as a model for future international collaborations in the field,” notes Nzimande.

“ICTP recognises the importance of building a solid foundation of basic science for the advancement of technology and innovation,” comments Dabholkar. “ICTP is ideally positioned to assist African efforts in scientific computing to address the challenges that are at the core of a sustainable future for humanity.”

Dabholkar further notes the agreement is in line with ICTP's goal to strengthen its programmes in the field of computational sciences through the establishment of an international consortium on scientific computing.

South Africa’s NITheCS provides a platform for research, training and engagement in theoretical physics, astronomy and astrophysics, data science, mathematics, statistics, quantitative finance, bioinformatics and quantitative biology, Earth systems modelling and climate change modelling.

Founded in 1964, the ICTP seeks to drive global efforts to advance scientific expertise in developing countries, and advances international cooperation through science.

Petruccione concludes that the MOU is a step forward in the relationship between ICTP and NITheCS. “It will have a positive impact on the development of theoretical and computational sciences in South Africa and Africa.”