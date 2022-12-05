CSIR, CHIETA partner to advance skills development

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini.

The CSIR and the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) have joined forces, signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will facilitate their collaboration on research, development and innovation projects.

In addition, CHIETA has awarded the CSIR an initial grant of R1.2 million that will see the organisations collaborate in supporting and developing master’s and PhD students.

CHIETA CEO Yershen Pillay explains the MOU will provide for the implementation of future and priority skills in digitisation, innovation, green chemistry and advance SA’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. It will also enable collaboration on skills development and training initiatives, and support implementation of future CHIETA SMART Skills Centres.

It will allow the entities to collaborate on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and small, medium and micro enterprise development and support projects.

Says Pillay: “The signing of this agreement celebrates the achievements to date between the parties, while also strengthening existing partnerships and allowing us to explore future collaborations, particularly in the innovation and green hydrogen space.”

The CHIETA CEO adds the partnership is key to driving skills development and transformation initiatives aimed at women in leadership through STEM projects that are designed to grow the number of females entering the industry as a result of accurate profiling.

This partnership, according to CSIR chief executive Dr Thulani Dlamini, will enable the entities to drive innovative skills development projects that focus on digital skills, and specialised technologies to produce a future-ready workforce.

“It is critical that we prepare young people and the industry to respond to the developing digitalised and data-intensive environment in which we now find ourselves, by building an environment that ensures we have essential skills to remain globally competitive.

“Our world-class facilities and technical expertise will enable CHIETA to deliver on its mandate of supporting the development of a future-ready workforce. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will see us positively contribute to the development of a sustainable chemical industry in South Africa,” concludes Dlamini.