Get ready for Black Friday: Here are five of the hottest retail apps

The Black Friday annual shopping extravaganza is here, and you can access all mega deals on designated apps. Given that almost 30 million people partook in Black Friday sales last year, the temptation to find a good deal is just too good to pass up on. Let’s face it, tracking down specials is easier said than done. Fortunately, Huawei’s AppGallery consists of mobile apps that make searching and finding incredible deals as easy as tapping into your mobile device.

Don’t know where to start? Simply head on to AppGallery, which has a variety of apps that are offering must have Black Friday deals. There’s no need for you to search through various websites to see what’s on offer. Save yourself time and effort by simply downloading your favourite shopping app and subscribing to their Black Friday deals. You will be spoilt for choice with the many recommendations that pop up.

1. AliExpress

To shop for the best deals this Black Friday, visit AliExpress to get your family and friends festive gifts at discount prices. With so many deals on offer, it's hard not to find something that you will love. When navigating through the app, you can discover various exclusive bargains, which come with even greater discounts for those who are new to the app.

The variety of quality brands on offer and the array of categories such as health, fashion, technology, sports and more means you have an abundance of suitable or ideal options from which to choose. Plus, you can enjoy free shipping based on certain terms and conditions.

2. Zando

Browse and shop for the latest trends on the Zando app, which is available for download on AppGallery. For an overall impressive shopping experience, you can visit the new specialised shop icon, which gives you access to products that suit your needs. For example, if you’ll be attending a wedding during the holidays, you can search for the wedding shop, which gives you access to a variety of garments and accessories for that special occasion.

You can expect 30% off your first purchase when you purchase from the Zando app. In South Africa, you will also receive free delivery for all orders over R250.

Like something that you don’t need this season? No worries, you can add the item to your wish list, which allows you to easily find and purchase it in future.

3. Superbalist

Don’t miss out on Superbalist’s Black Friday deals, which end on Monday, 28 December 2022. With a wide selection of brands and so many payment options such as cash on delivery, credit or debit card, cheque card, instant EFT, eBucks, Snapscan and more, you'll find that Superbalist is both simple to use and convenient.

Now and in future you can opt-in to receive notifications and be the first to find out about exclusive offers, sales and product drops.

4. Takealot

As the name suggests, with Takealot you can get countless products and shop for almost anything you can imagine. Want equipment for that DIY project you’re planning to impress visitors with the coming holidays? No problem, simply search for the product and select a brand that you like. Hurry, you don’t want to miss the tech and appliances Black Friday deals, which offers consumers up to 45% off selected items.

That’s not all, you can also take advantage of the daily deals that are always on offer, or look out for the upcoming festive season specials amongst many more.

5. Shein

Been wanting to finally get something from the popular online store, Shein?With up to 85% off selected items, you can now fill your cart and proceed to checkout, without feeling like you have spent a fortune.Whether you want to purchase appliances for your home, items for your children or a special present for your spouse there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on these bargains from AliExpress, Zando, Superbalist, Takealot and Shein. Make this Black Friday one to remember with these and many other store apps. You can also browse for more deals and enjoy even greater deals in Petal Search. If you have not yet downloaded Petal Search yet do so now by clicking here.