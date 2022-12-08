Webinar: Leading a security transformation

The cyber threat landscape has evolved dramatically over the past five years. Remote and hybrid workforces have become the norm, expanding the attack surface beyond what most cyber security solutions can cope with.

Moreover, a host of new tools have created unmanageable complexity, and have made more noise for already overwhelmed security teams. This means it is more likely that a real threat slips through the security nets.

In today’s world, it can feel like attackers are always a step ahead, which is why it is time for most organisations to transform their cyber security.

With this in mind, ITWeb is hosting a complimentary webinar in partnership with Arctic Wolf on 24 January, on ‘Leading a security transformation’, where attendees will learn how they can drive24/7 security with limited resources.

Transforming cyber security

Arctic Wolf, is a global security operations company, that has only been in SA for a few months, and now invites companies to attend this event to learn how to transform their security posture with limited resources.

The company will unpack the benefits of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, to help customers overcome resource constraints and proactively protect their environment.

Its solutions include 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities, as well as its Concierge Security Team for a proactive approach that stops attacks before they can do any damage.

Quietening the noise

Delegates will learn from Arctic Wolf security experts how to integrate and manage their cyber security tools, how to quantify cyber risk in their business, and how too much noise impacts their cyber security posture.

They will also hear a real-life example of how Arctic Wolf detected and responded to a real-world ransomware attack.

In addition, the webinar will cover shifting from reactive to proactive cyber security management, as well as why adopting the right cyber security framework is important.

The webinar will also unpack the importance of bringing the human element back to security.

Discover how Arctic Wolf, now in SA, can augment your team and fast-track you to effective security operations. For more information and to register, click here.