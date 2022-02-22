White paper: Top three challenges solved by zero trust policy management

As security becomes more challenging and cyber threats multiply in the age of the cloud, many companies have employed carefully crafted security policies to protect themselves.

But the truth is that no policy can protect you unless it is well managed and consistently enforced. And with traditional technology, it’s simply not possible to achieve consistent enforcement in today’s environment of distributed users and devices, on-premises and cloud-based apps, and multiple physical and virtual servers.

A zero trust framework ensures that identities are validated and that access is managed dynamically. It centralises policy management and automates enforcement, closing security gaps and making compliance and auditing much easier.

