Lexmark enhances cloud offerings for end-users and partners

Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced enhancements to its core Cloud Services offerings – Cloud Print Management for direct users and Cloud Fleet Management for partners.

“The adoption of cloud-based technologies and solutions continues to rise, with many CIOs directing a ‘cloud-first’ approach,” said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice-president and chief commercial officer. “The pandemic accelerated this trend, as cloud-based solutions offer an effective, secure and cost-saving way of connecting the remote and hybrid workforce in post-pandemic business environments.”

Lexmark Cloud Services addresses these trends by providing a full suite of cloud-based services to deliver remote device management, print job management, document accounting and scan management features to ensure users are always capable of printing and scanning documents, which enhances productivity and flexibility.

Lexmark Cloud Print Management (CPM) allows customers of all sizes to simplify processes, streamline costs and relieve IT burden. Updates announced today further amplify the fast, secure and scalable solution:

Third party support – Customers with multiple brands of print devices can now utilise the industry-leading features of Lexmark Cloud Print Management across all devices, not just Lexmark devices. An external adapter attaches to the non-Lexmark printer or MFP and enables print management with badge release, without the need for additional on-premises infrastructure.

Guest print – Ideal for businesses that offer guests print access, new guest print features allow guests to use print release. Rather than scanning a badge to release a print job with a cloud account, the guest user submits the document they wish to print, then receives a unique pin number via e-mail to trigger print release.

Lexmark Cloud Fleet Management (CFM) enables Lexmark partners to easily configure printers, capture cost-saving metrics and keep devices current, working from a remote operations centre, which saves time and money. New CFM capabilities include:

Supply level monitoring has been expanded to include supplies beyond toner, such as photoconductor, waste toner bottle, etc;

Home screen customisation is now available for easier navigation, as users can rearrange the printer home screen to best suit their specific needs;

Copy/scan/fax counters are now listed in the same place as the print counter, for greater user convenience; and

Dashboard cards through Lexmark Cloud Services enable quick visibility and instant access to key information.

“Lexmark brings a full suite of cloud printing solutions to any print environment, from small companies to large enterprises,” Saladin said. “Our industry leadership in document and device security forms the backbone of the Lexmark Cloud, which offers the same levels of award-winning security, control and performance as our entire product line. We look forward to delivering additional cloud capabilities yet this year.”