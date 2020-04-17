Tactile and Global Access empower Telkom in-store excellence

Global Access is in the business of providing digital media and content solutions that deliver messages to a broad audience. What does this mean? Well, within the retail communication space, they’re the guys who provide some of the technologies being used by popular stores. But the tricky thing about retail is that you need solutions capable of handling rigorous public use and that have a small enough footprint when it comes to taking up valuable floor space.

When sourcing these solutions for Telkom, Global Access partnered with Tactile Technologies to deliver the required level of reliability and performance. According to Asanda Nontlanga, marketing specialist at Global Access, Telkom didn’t have any solutions installed previously so the team had to create their entire in-store digital experience from the ground up.

For Anthony Shumba, Tactile Technologies’ channel manager, this meant supplying space-efficient kiosk touch monitors, as well as widescreen touch displays. In addition to this, zero bezel monitors were used so the displays could be flush-mounted to give an aesthetically pleasing finish. And all of this had to be hardy enough to withstand long retail hours.

Not only do these technologies improve the customer experience, they also boost levels of engagement that have a positive impact on employee retention, cut costs, improve efficiencies and provide a consistent brand experience, adds Nontlanga. Telkom has an existing queue management solution installed in over 120 stores around the country and the technology behind this system has to always run smoothly. With Tactile’s range of products, we are able to successfully meet our client’s requirements, Nontlanga explains.

If you walk into any of the Telkom stores around SA, chances are that you’ll find this solution in place, confirms Shumba. And we’ve had no problems thus far. For me, this showcases the value of using high-quality products, which, in turn, empower our partners and their clients to deliver the best experiences and allows them to outdo their competitors in the process, he adds.

We actually supply a variety of products to Global Access, a well-respected player in the SA IT industry with many high-end customers and deployments, notes Mauro Mercuri, group director for the Tactile Technologies Group. “Essentially, this makes Tactile a one-stop shop for the brand.” Having a single point of supply and support makes business and life easier.

