HPE takes on AWS, MS, Google in AI cloud market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud market through the expansion of its HPE GreenLake portfolio.

It will offer large language models for organisations to access a multi-tenant supercomputing cloud service on-demand.

In a statement yesterday, the company says with the introduction of HPE GreenLake for large language models (LLMs), enterprises can privately train, tune and deploy large-scale AI using a supercomputing platform that combines HPE’s AI software and supercomputers.

HPE GreenLake for LLMs will be delivered in partnership with HPE’s first partner Aleph Alpha, a German AI start-up.

The move will pit HPE against other tech giants, such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, which have introduced AI-based cloud solutions since the beginning of the year.

HPE GreenLake for LLMs is the first in a series of industry- and domain-specific AI applications that HPE plans to launch in the future, says the firm.

It explains that these applications will include support for climate modelling, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and transportation.

“We have reached a generational market shift in AI that will be as transformational as the web, mobile and cloud,” says Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

“HPE is making AI, once the domain of well-funded government labs and the global cloud giants, accessible to all by delivering a range of AI applications, starting with large language models that run on HPE’s proven, sustainable supercomputers.

“Now, organisations can embrace AI to drive innovation, disrupt markets and achieve breakthroughs with an on-demand cloud service that trains, tunes and deploys models, at scale and responsibly.”

According to the firm, HPE GreenLake for LLMs will include access to Luminous, a pre-trained large language model from Aleph Alpha, which is offered in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

The LLM allows organisations to leverage their own data, train and fine-tune a customised model, to gain real-time insights based on their proprietary knowledge, HPE explains.

It adds that this service empowers enterprises to build and market various AI applications to integrate them into their workflows, and unlock business and research-driven value.

“By using HPE’s supercomputers and AI software, we efficiently and quickly trained Luminous, a large language model for critical businesses such as banks, hospitals and law firms, to use as a digital assistant to speed up decision-making and save time and resources,” says Jonas Andrulis, founder and CEO of Aleph Alpha.

“We are proud to be a launch partner on HPE GreenLake for large language models, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration with HPE to extend Luminous to the cloud and offer it as a-service to our customers, to fuel new applications for business and research initiatives.”