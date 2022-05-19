Newly architected cloud NAS offering LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 now from DCC

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of LucidLink’s new cloud network attached storage (NAS) product, Filespaces 2.0, which forms part of the distributor’s StorVault value proposition to its South African and SADC channel partners.

LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 has been re-architected from the ground up to meet the ever-growing demand for active remote collaboration. It provides flexible hybrid office strategies for employees irrespective of location and supports most organisational sizes.

Says Amogelang Tlhabane, Commvault and StorVault business development manager at DCC: “With LucidLink Filespaces 2.0, media-centric organisations can now easily modernise their IT systems, quickly develop more flexible hybrid office strategies and connect employees everywhere to their projects with no downtime.”

LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 includes: