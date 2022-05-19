Newly architected cloud NAS offering LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 now from DCC
Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of LucidLink’s new cloud network attached storage (NAS) product, Filespaces 2.0, which forms part of the distributor’s StorVault value proposition to its South African and SADC channel partners.
LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 has been re-architected from the ground up to meet the ever-growing demand for active remote collaboration. It provides flexible hybrid office strategies for employees irrespective of location and supports most organisational sizes.
Says Amogelang Tlhabane, Commvault and StorVault business development manager at DCC: “With LucidLink Filespaces 2.0, media-centric organisations can now easily modernise their IT systems, quickly develop more flexible hybrid office strategies and connect employees everywhere to their projects with no downtime.”
LucidLink Filespaces 2.0 includes:
- New Metadata Streaming – Collaborating over long distances often exceeds hundreds of concurrent users. Metadata Streaming introduces advanced algorithms for internet-based file streaming, increasing teams’ overall system responsiveness and productivity on tight deadlines.
- Faster Filespaces – Faster responsiveness enables teams to browse Filespaces of any size without the resultant delay often experienced with traditional cloud storage file synchronisation.
- Instantly accessible snapshots that enables users to restore prior versions of individual files or revert entire Filespaces to earlier points. Instant access to snapshots accelerates the productivity of creative teams working on large projects.
- New and improved file locking improves performance with increased resilience in a distributed environment. Windows users benefit from a file locking experience on par with network attached storage (NAS).