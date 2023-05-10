MTN’s Ayoba surpasses 25m monthly active users

Ayoba CEO Burak Akinci.

MTN’s Ayoba messaging app now has more than 25 million people as part of its monthly active users, says the group in a statement.

This, according to the telephony group, is up from 20 million monthly active users in December.

Launched in 2019, Ayoba is an MTN-owned instant messaging super app, and features peer-to-peer private messaging, which is end-to-end encrypted.

It is available on all networks, as well as globally, with a focus on the African continent. Among key territories are Nigeria, Cameroon, SA, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda and Republic of Congo.

“Our journey has been transformative, and the positive response from our users fuels our drive for innovation,” says CEO Burak Akinci. “Our users are at the heart of our progress, and we are grateful for their support.”

So far in 2023, Ayoba has focused on enhancing communication and content features, which it says have been “well-received”.

The telco further says it has seen a 35% increase in messages, and a 16% increase in both stories and VOIP calls. Users have viewed 88 million cards across all channels, in topics such as entertainment, education, food and fashion.

“The first four months of 2023 was a period of significant growth and development for Ayoba. We have improved our socialisation and messaging functionalities, enhanced our microapp experience and added many more features,” notes Akinci.

MTN is also piloting a new ‘explore’ landing page, which it says will bring a simplified design for easy navigation through the platform’s curated content. It will be rolled out to all key territories in the future.

Ayoba’s growth trajectory has it on track to achieve 100 million monthly active users by 2025, in line with the telco’s Ambition 2025 strategy, says MTN.