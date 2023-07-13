Shoprite seeks to staff expanding tech unit

Retail group Shoprite is on the hunt for technology students and seasoned IT professionals to join its technology division.

The retail group is seeking to fill 15 IT positions, ranging from systems engineers, IT team lead, senior IT warehouse coordinator, enterprise architects and application specialists.

In a statement, Shoprite says the IT professionals will form part of its “rapidly-expanding” technology division, which uses data, insights, systems and processes to take advantage of and unlock new opportunities.

“With a culture of collaboration and mentorship, Shoprite Technology is the perfect place for young professionals to learn, create and innovate, while building a solid career in a highly-competitive industry,” says Debbie Cunningham, head of digital technologies at the group.

“We place significant focus on skills development, tech certification and opportunities to leverage new tech, ranging from OpenAI to computer vision, as we reimagine the future of retail.”

Youth studying towards scarce and sought-after tech skills are invited to apply for the retailer’s bursary programme before 30 September.

The retail giant’s bursaries provide financial assistance towards tuition and on-campus accommodation, grocery allowance and employment upon graduation.

Greytown-born 28-year-old Percival Phakathi joined the tech division in 2020, after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

“The dynamic and inclusive environment at Shoprite Technology encourages you to explore possibilities and that can lead to incredible innovations,” says Phakathi.

Phakathi is recognised for helping develop a geospatial solution for the retailer’s grocery delivery app, Checkers Sixty60.