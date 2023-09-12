Top ICT tenders: SASSA to enhance grant system

SASSA is advertising for the support and maintenance of its Social Relief of Distress grant system.

National Treasury’s proposed cost-cutting measures are being felt in this week’s roundup of government ICT tenders.

The department has proposed to national government departments to put spending on new infrastructure projects on hold, as well as placing a moratorium on the filling of vacancies. This is due to an increasingly negative economic outlook that has affected government revenue streams.

Government’s funding of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant has also come into question, with government sources suggesting treasury is proposing raising value-added tax, or closing a number of state programmes to keep the scheme going.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), meanwhile, is this week advertising for the support and maintenance of the SRD system. The tender documentation reveals the agency is also looking for a number of enhancements of the existing solution.

These include the implementation of WhatsApp for grant applications, re-confirmation and enquiries of all SASSA grants; standalone capacity to create and send means test and payment files for all grants in accordance to the Bankserv file format; an electronic know-your-client verification solution; system-driven verification and reverification process, versus the current data scripting process; an “account referral” solution where SASSA will integrate with commercial banks to provide banks with customer details for account opening and receiving bank details back; and Oracle SOA Suite to orchestrate long-running and file-based integration processes.

The account referral requirement is particularly pertinent in light of the problems PostBank has experienced in ensuring smooth, timeous payments of social grants. Last week, PostBank notified SASSA that technical glitches were affecting the withdrawal of social grants from ATMs and retailers. This is not the first time technical problems have delayed grant payments.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Mpumalanga’s Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation is looking for a service provider for the provision, implementation and hosting of a library management system in its libraries. This system is used to track items owned, orders made, bills paid and patrons who have borrowed.

In a second tender, the department is advertising new installations and maintenance of its existing facial recognition-based people counting system for all public libraries in Mpumalanga. This system will help the department to efficiently count individual people that are visiting the libraries on a daily basis.



In its final tender, the department requires internet services for public/regional libraries, museum and heritage sites in Mpumalanga. This will allow the department to provide free internet access for the communities within the province at these sites.



Mpumalanga’s Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport also makes an appearance with a request for the provisioning, customisation, implementation, hosting and support of a project management information system. The province expects the proposed solution to be registered as its intellectual property.



The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of an IT service management solution. The objectives are to enable its IS&T department to improve service delivery to its 27 000 end-users and realise various benefits.



The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a comprehensive training and development through a hybrid system (e-learning tool) for spatial planning and land use management.



Eskom is inviting bids for the provision of testing, supply, delivery and training on optical line terminating equipment (OLTE) and network interface converters.



Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to appoint one or more service providers for the supply and delivery of personal computers, notebooks, screens and associated accessories. The metro estimates it will need 2 200 laptops, 3 270 desktops, 6 600 accessories and 1 900 monitors of various specifications.



The SABC is inviting proposals for enterprise managed leasing printing solutions. The scope of services calls for 24 floor-standing and 128 desktop multi-function copiers, as well as 28 print-only desktop printers.



New tenders

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service provider/s to bid for the support and maintenance of the SRD system.

Tender no: SASSA: 39-23-ICT-HO

Information: Shadi Leshika, Tel: 012 400 2392, E-mail: srd2023@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 September 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation, Mpumalanga

The provincial department is looking for a service provider for the provision, implementation and hosting of a library management system in Mpumalanga libraries for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 September

Tender no: CSR/119/23/MP

Information: N Hlatshwayo, Tel: 013 766 5459, E-mail: ntokozo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 October 2023

­Tags: Software, hosting, library management system

A service provider is sought for the head count installation and maintenance of existing facial recognition people count systems in public libraries for a five-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 20 September

Tender no: CSR/124/23/MP

Information: N Hlatshwayo, Tel: 013 766 5459, E-mail: ntokozo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 October 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, biometrics

Provision of internet services (installation, connectivity and maintenance) is also required for public/regional libraries, museum and heritage sites for a period of five years in Mpumalanga.

Compulsory briefing: 19 September

Tender no: CSR/094/23/MP

Information: N Hlatshwayo, Tel: 013 766 5459, E-mail: ntokozo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 October 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, broadband

Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport, Mpumalanga

Proposals are invited for the provisioning, customisation, implementation, hosting and support for a project management information system for a five-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 18 September

Tender no: PWRT/2553/23/MP

Information: S Nkosi, Tel: 013 766 6697, E-mail: Siphon@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 October 2023

­Tags: Software, hosting, project management information system, services, support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The metro is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of an IT service management solution.

Compulsory briefing: 28 September – physical and Skype, Link.

Tender no: 048S/2023/24

Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 November 2023

­Tags: Software, services, IT service management, ITSM, support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the development of comprehensive capacity-building hybrid systems for spatial planning and land use management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0013 (2023-2024)

Information: SS Nkuna or N Zwane, Tel: 012 312 8386, E-mail: NokutholaZW@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 October 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, training and e-learning

Eskom

Bids are invited for the provision of testing, supply, delivery and training on OLTE and network interface converters on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP2179TX

Information: Mmbudzeni Netshiavha, Tel: 011 800 5049, E-mail: netshim@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 10 October 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, OLTE, optical line terminating equipment, network interface converters, training and e-learning

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro wishes to appoint a service provider(s) for the supply and delivery of PCs, notebooks, screens and associated accessories for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 14 September

Tender no: 1i-22918

Information: Technical: Ngibo Mpanza, Tel: 031 311 1812. Contractual: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: 031 322 7189; E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 October 2023

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility, monitors, peripherals

South African Broadcasting Corporation

Proposals are invited for enterprise managed leasing printing solutions over a five-year period.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2023/27

Information: Sithokozile Ndaba, Tel: 011 308 2108, E-mail: Sithokozile.Ndaba@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, printing, imaging, services