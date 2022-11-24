First Technology honoured to receive Dell Awards

At the recent Dell Technologies Partner Awards, held at Dell Forum in Kyalami, First Technology Group was the honoured recipient of multiple awards.

2022 Partner of the Year Award South Africa

2022 Excellence in New Business Development Award EMEA

2022 Coastal Partner of the Year Award

These awards recognise extraordinary partners who are aligned to Dell Technologies' commitment to stop at nothing. Demonstrating their commitment to Dell Technologies' solutions knowledge, collaboration and strength of relationship and who continue to grow and expand into new industry segments.

First Technology attributes its success to three major factors. The first being its customer-centric culture, which embodies an account management style that is focused on delivering high levels of services and keeping the customer’s culture, ecosystem and IT environment top of mind. Furthermore, First Technology invests in its teams to align technical capabilities with vendors and develop soft skills to maintain its culture.

Lastly, First Technology ensures it continues to maintain the Dell relationship by aligning with their objectives to ultimately achieve the end result, which is to enable customers through the best possible solutions.

First Technology would like to thank its employees for their hard work and dedication that have contributed towards this achievement. Moreover, the group would also like to express gratitude to its customers and their continued support, without which it would not be able to achieve these awards.