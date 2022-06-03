Standard Bank IT boss resigns over system outages

Alpheus Mangale, Standard Bank. Photo: Karolina Komendera

Standard Bank’s chief engineering officer, Alpheus Mangale, who was senior executive accountable for the stability of the bank’s IT systems, has resigned with immediate effect.

This follows system outages experienced by the big-four bank over the past two months, which negatively impacted clients and employees.

Today, the bank announced: “The group’s chief engineering officer, Alpheus Mangale, as the senior executive accountable for the stability of our IT systems, has resigned from the group with immediate effect.

According to the bank’s website, Mangale joined the group in September 2017 as group CIO, having held several senior executive leadership roles at MTN SA, Cisco Systems SA and Dimension Data MEA.

“In line with changes to the group’s operating model, the role changed to chief engineering officer with effect from 1 January 2021,” states the site.

“The engineering team will now report to Margaret Nienaber, the group’s chief executive for client solutions, adding to her current portfolio. Margaret Nienaber has wide and deep executive experience in all aspects of financial services,” the bank announced today.

Standard Bank says, since the major outage on 21 May, “our priority has been to stabilise our systems, ensure services to our clients are fully restored, investigate and remove the causes of these outages, and demonstrate to our clients and colleagues that we are moving quickly and decisively to rebuild confidence in our systems”.

Last month, Standard Bank blamed the failure of a “generic switch” for the outage, while apologising for the massive outage that lasted for six hours.

Lungisa Fuzile, Standard Bank SA CEO, hosted an urgent media briefing to render an apology.

“We felt it will be important for us to present ourselves to you [media], the South African public, our clients and our employees…and take ownership of what happened over the last weekend, and to express our heartfelt and most sincere apology for the inconvenience caused to everyone by those events.”

He noted the disruption was “huge, profound and pervasive”.