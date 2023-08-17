Sage SA attains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification: Solidifying commitment to information security excellence
* Sage South Africa earns prestigious global certification, showcasing unwavering dedication to the highest information security standard.
* The standard is published by world leaders ISO and IEC, and certification holds exceptional recognition.
* The ISO/IEC 27001 standard empowers companies with comprehensive guidance to fortify information security management systems, fostering establishment, implementation, maintenance and continual enhancement.
Sage, which positions itself as a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMEs), today announced it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification in South Africa. The ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving information security management systems.
The standard is published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification confirms that Sage South Africa has put in place further systems to manage risks related to data security and that the system respects the rigorous best practices enshrined in the standard.
“The global digital landscape has shifted beyond the pandemic,” said Pieter Bensch, Executive Vice-President for Sage Africa & Middle East. “Hybrid working models, higher dependence on the cloud and a surge in cyber risks demand an even more rigorous approach to information security controls. We have strived for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification to ensure that we’re ahead of the latest best practices in our information security management systems that continually contribute to a safer digital future for our customers.”
To achieve certification, Sage South Africa underwent a rigorous assessment and audit of information systems, policies, procedures, and processes by British Standards Institution (BSI), the business improvement and standards company that helps accelerate progress towards a sustainable future.
Yolandi Esterhuizen, Director of Product Compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East, added: “This certification shows that we are risk-aware and proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in our systems. We thank BSI for its support and expertise in understanding the requirements for certification, evaluating the impact of the changes and identifying opportunities for improvement enabling Sage to perform better.”
David Mudd, Global Head, Digital Trust at BSI, said: “This accomplishment demonstrates Sage’s commitment to excellence in information security and its dedication to establishing digital trust with its clients and stakeholders. The certification required input from all of Sage’s employees driven by the leadership team. The team should be very proud of this achievement. Congratulations all!”
For a copy of our certificate, visit: Management Software & Solutions for South African Businesses | Sage South Africa, under the information security section.
Sage
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.
BSI
BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, “inspiring trust for a more resilient world.” For over a century, BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors, including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately become more resilient.
To learn more about BSI, visit: www.bsigroup.com/en-ZA