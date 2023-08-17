Sage SA attains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification: Solidifying commitment to information security excellence

Celebrating Sage’s ISO 27001 certification are Rene Linde, Commercial Manager, BSI, Yolandi Esterhuizen, Director of Product Compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East and Pieter Bensch, Executive Vice-President for Sage Africa & Middle East.

Sage, which positions itself as a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMEs), today announced it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification in South Africa. The ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving information security management systems.

The standard is published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification confirms that Sage South Africa has put in place further systems to manage risks related to data security and that the system respects the rigorous best practices enshrined in the standard.

“The global digital landscape has shifted beyond the pandemic,” said Pieter Bensch, Executive Vice-President for Sage Africa & Middle East. “Hybrid working models, higher dependence on the cloud and a surge in cyber risks demand an even more rigorous approach to information security controls. We have strived for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification to ensure that we’re ahead of the latest best practices in our information security management systems that continually contribute to a safer digital future for our customers.”

To achieve certification, Sage South Africa underwent a rigorous assessment and audit of information systems, policies, procedures, and processes by British Standards Institution (BSI), the business improvement and standards company that helps accelerate progress towards a sustainable future.

Yolandi Esterhuizen, Director of Product Compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East, added: “This certification shows that we are risk-aware and proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in our systems. We thank BSI for its support and expertise in understanding the requirements for certification, evaluating the impact of the changes and identifying opportunities for improvement enabling Sage to perform better.”

David Mudd, Global Head, Digital Trust at BSI, said: “This accomplishment demonstrates Sage’s commitment to excellence in information security and its dedication to establishing digital trust with its clients and stakeholders. The certification required input from all of Sage’s employees driven by the leadership team. The team should be very proud of this achievement. Congratulations all!”

For a copy of our certificate, visit: Management Software & Solutions for South African Businesses | Sage South Africa, under the information security section.