What you need to know about vulnerability assessments

According to a recent study, every 39 seconds a person with internet access could be hacked. These statistics show how vulnerable you are as a person and a business.

One of the ways to ensure you are safe from prying eyes is to perform a vulnerability assessment.

Not sure what it is and how it could save you from getting hacked?

A vulnerability assessment refers to the process of identifying risks and vulnerabilities in your computer networks, systems, hardware, applications and other parts of the IT system. These assessments provide security teams with information they need to analyse and prioritise risks the computer network may be facing.

These assessments are a critical part of vulnerability management, helping to protect systems and data from unauthorised entries and data breaches. Vulnerability assessments typically use tools to identify threats and risks within an organisation's IT structure.

