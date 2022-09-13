Mic Mann to present at VMware's vFORUM 22

Mic Mann (Source: SingularityU)

VMware has secured South African futurist and speaker Mic Mann to present a keynote at its vFORUM 22 event, themed “Innovate faster in a multi-cloud world”.

This year's vFORUM is an in-person conference to be held on 21 September in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Mann, along with his team from Mann Made Media, built Africa's first metaverse –Africarare. He will present on 'Exponential possibilities in the metaverse' and explore the evolution of Web3, crypto, NFTs and the metaverse, and how these technologies are disrupting the status quo.

In the course of his session, Mann will also discuss the opportunities for new business models, marketing initiatives and job creation that lie ahead, and how this will affect the future of work, entertainment and social experiences.

In addition, he will answer what the metaverse can do for brands and what brands can do in the metaverse, and how these new virtual environments can help businesses stay relevant to customers while attracting new ones.

No stranger to businesses, Mann is a prolific speaker and strategist. Together with his partners, he introduced SingularityU, part of Singularity University (SU) – a global learning and innovation community, to SA with the goal to #futureproofAfrica using technologies to solve some of the complex challenges facing Africa and the world.

vFORUM – 21 September at The Leonardo, Sandton

This IT professional event will be held on 21 September at The Leonardo in Sandton. VMware will showcase its latest products and solutions, and delegates embrace multi-cloud and address the challenges it presents.

Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in live Q&As and deep-dive technical sessions that cover VMware’s entire portfolio.

“As a business born out of developing technologies that have forever changed the status quo, it is only fitting that VMware offers our attendees a real-world view of how the metaverse, the quintessential cloud application, can be seamlessly integrated into our day-to-day lives,” said Ian Jansen van Rensburg, director of solutions engineering at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information and to register your interest, click here.