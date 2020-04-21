SA public can share COVID-19 views online

Statistics South Africa is looking to determine the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the population, and has called on South Africans to participate in its online survey.

This as the country marks day 26 of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown aimed at slowing the rate of infection of the deadly disease.

Despite a lockdown in place, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections continues to climb. According to the Department of Health, the country has recorded 3 300 cases and 1 055 recoveries, with 58 people having succumbed to the virus, to date.

In a statement, Stats SA concedes COVID-19 and the lockdown will have a multi-dimensional impact.

As a result, its survey is being conducted in three waves, with the first week focusing on health behaviour and perceptions.

The second wave of the survey, according to Stats SA, will focus on employment and income-related issues, including hunger.

It will be followed by the third wave, with a focus on education, home schooling, as well as how people generally spent their time.

“Accurate, real-time statistics are of utmost importance in times of crisis,” says statistician-general Risenga Maluleke. “These surveys will be used to see how COVID-19 has impacted the population, and will be used by government to inform their strategy going forward. For us to win this fight, the decisions we make must be evidenced-based.”

The national statistical service notes this is the first survey it will conduct using the convenience sampling approach.

Furthermore, all responses to the survey are anonymous and no personal information will be recorded.

Stats SA adds it conducted an online survey on the impact of COVID-19 on companies, which was sent to a sample of businesses that it regularly interacts with. “The results of the survey will be released next week.”